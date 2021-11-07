FLETA (FLETA) Market Cap Reaches $16.04 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. FLETA has a market cap of $16.04 million and $5.76 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLETA Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

