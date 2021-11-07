FLO (FLO) Price Reaches $0.0418 on Major Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

