Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $160.00 at Robert W. Baird

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FND. Barclays boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $133.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $5,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,350 shares of company stock valued at $37,896,356 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

