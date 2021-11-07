Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $143.31, but opened at $130.02. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $134.12, with a volume of 4,920 shares.

Specifically, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,350 shares of company stock valued at $37,896,356. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

