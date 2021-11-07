Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of Fluent stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $195.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Get Fluent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.