FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.79 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.59. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.13. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of FMC by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 29,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

