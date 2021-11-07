Fmr LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

SCHK stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.