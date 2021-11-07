Fmr LLC Buys 3,618 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 784.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 482.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $14.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.