Fmr LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218,395 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

KLIC stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.