Fmr LLC Has $82,000 Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 70.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 583.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $506,019.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,218.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,380,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,329,369 shares of company stock valued at $283,128,100. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.