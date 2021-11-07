Fmr LLC Purchases 2,144 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 2,102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFTY. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFTY opened at $51.60 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62.

