Fmr LLC Sells 408 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FR. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

