Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 241.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS opened at $66.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.88 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $67.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

