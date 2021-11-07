FORA Capital LLC Invests $29,000 in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

