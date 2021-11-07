FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $964.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPH. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

