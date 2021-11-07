FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $85.67 and a 52 week high of $166.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.25 and its 200 day moving average is $143.77.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.