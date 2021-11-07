Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Head to Head Analysis

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 2.10% 21.85% 2.89% Proterra N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ford Motor and Proterra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $127.14 billion 0.61 -$1.28 billion $0.70 27.56 Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Proterra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ford Motor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.8% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.7% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ford Motor and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 3 4 12 0 2.47 Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ford Motor currently has a consensus target price of $16.21, indicating a potential downside of 15.96%. Proterra has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.13%. Given Proterra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Proterra on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

