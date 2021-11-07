Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ford Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on F. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of F opened at $19.29 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.6% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 202,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 44.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

