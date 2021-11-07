Formation Fi Hits Market Capitalization of $13.87 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and $712,793.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00085541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00100238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.46 or 0.07375564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,140.45 or 1.00344867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

