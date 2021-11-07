Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $341.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.29. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $109.93 and a twelve month high of $349.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.70.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.