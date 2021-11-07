Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.850-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Fortinet also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.85-3.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $302.70.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $341.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.29. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $349.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

