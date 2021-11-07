Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 396,030 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.70%.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

