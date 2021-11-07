Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.790 EPS.
Fortive stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.71. 1,686,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,173. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39. Fortive has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $78.99.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.09.
In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
About Fortive
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.