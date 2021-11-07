Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.790 EPS.

Fortive stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.71. 1,686,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,173. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39. Fortive has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.09.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

