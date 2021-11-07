Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce sales of $4.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the highest is $4.26 billion. FOX reported sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FOX has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in FOX by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after buying an additional 639,630 shares during the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 83,517 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.