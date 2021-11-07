Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF stock traded up $6.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.59. The company had a trading volume of 311,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,829. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.50. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $189.58.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.