Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given a C$135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada to a buy rating and set a C$201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$156.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$198.46.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$177.88 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$205.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$174.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$180.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$34.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.81.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.18. The company had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$451.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.4899997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,858.49.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.