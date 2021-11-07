freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €24.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on freenet in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.58 ($26.56).

Get freenet alerts:

freenet stock opened at €22.15 ($26.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.34. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.