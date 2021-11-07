Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report $114.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.00 million and the lowest is $111.10 million. Freshpet posted sales of $84.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $445.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.91 million to $447.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $594.10 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $635.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freshpet.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.15.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $151.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average of $154.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -360.24 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $116.93 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,041,942. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Freshpet by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

