FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.86 EPS

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTS International had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 27.87%.

FTSI stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. FTS International has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Get FTS International alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FTS International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of FTS International worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.