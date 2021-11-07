Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.25.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 82.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 32,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

