FutureFuel (FF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Shares of FF stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. FutureFuel has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $341.77 million, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 40.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FutureFuel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 83,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of FutureFuel worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

