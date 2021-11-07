FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ArcBest Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ArcBest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $8.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

ARCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

ARCB stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.64. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $116.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.