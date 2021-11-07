FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.39. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$198.46.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$177.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$174.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$180.69. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$205.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.01 billion and a PE ratio of 40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.18. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$451.36 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,858.49.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

