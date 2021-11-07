FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Rocky Brands, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rocky Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $41.92 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $305.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

