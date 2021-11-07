FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $781.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.32. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.