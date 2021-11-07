FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

