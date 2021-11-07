FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%.
NASDAQ ACRS opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.
