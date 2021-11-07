FY2021 EPS Estimates for Minim, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MINM)

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Minim in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Minim’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Minim in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Minim stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Minim has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,198 shares of company stock worth $57,641 in the last ninety days. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

