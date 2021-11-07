FY2021 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcontinental in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.46.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$626.70 million.

Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$23.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

