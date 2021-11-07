FY2021 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Cut by KeyCorp

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VNOM. Truist Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.