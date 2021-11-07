FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Maxar Technologies Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

MAXR stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

