FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

