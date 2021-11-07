FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Issued By Wedbush

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

AQST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $232.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 74,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 233,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.