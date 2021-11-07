FY2023 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Boosted by Analyst

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 398.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250,276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.51%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

