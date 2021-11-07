G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

