Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Critical Analysis

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

93.4% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Vail Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A Vail Resorts 6.69% 7.83% 2.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gambling.com Group and Vail Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vail Resorts 0 10 5 0 2.33

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 27.09%. Vail Resorts has a consensus target price of $312.55, indicating a potential downside of 16.10%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Vail Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 18.65 $15.15 million N/A N/A Vail Resorts $1.91 billion 7.88 $127.85 million $3.03 122.94

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Gambling.com Group.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Gambling.com Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate in and around its resort communities. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.