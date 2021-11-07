Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11,182.16

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £111.82 ($146.10) and traded as low as GBX 9,765 ($127.58). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,835 ($128.49), with a volume of 61,020 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of £109.25 and a 200-day moving average price of £111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

