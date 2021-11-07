Gartner, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.63 Per Share (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Gartner in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $8.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.94. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $331.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.87 and its 200 day moving average is $272.18. Gartner has a twelve month low of $144.37 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gartner by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Gartner by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.