Gates Industrial (GTES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Gates Industrial to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gates Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Gates Industrial worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

