GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on GATX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

NYSE GATX opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92. GATX has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.