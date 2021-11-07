GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 29.46% from the stock’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.63 ($45.44).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €42.53 ($50.04) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12-month high of €44.24 ($52.05).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.